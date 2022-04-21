PSNI open portal and ask public to upload photos and videos of Easter parade

Detective Inspector McCallum says photographs and footage, including footage from mobile phones and dash cams, can be uploaded to the ‘Major Incident Public Portal’ (MIPP) by going online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R10-PO1

Detective Inspector McCallum said: "Our investigation into offences committed during Monday’s parade will continue over the coming days and weeks as we work to bring offenders to justice, and we would ask anyone with information which may help our investigation to use the MIPP. They can also call us on the non-emergency number 101."