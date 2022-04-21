PSNI open portal and ask public to upload photos and videos of Easter parade

Detectives investigating potential criminal offences following a parade in Derry on Monday, April 18, have opened an online site and asked the public to upload photographs and videos of the Easter commemoration.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:26 pm

Detective Inspector McCallum says photographs and footage, including footage from mobile phones and dash cams, can be uploaded to the ‘Major Incident Public Portal’ (MIPP) by going online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R10-PO1

Detective Inspector McCallum said: "Our investigation into offences committed during Monday’s parade will continue over the coming days and weeks as we work to bring offenders to justice, and we would ask anyone with information which may help our investigation to use the MIPP. They can also call us on the non-emergency number 101."

Information can also be submitted online by using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

A masked man delivers the oration at the Easter Monday Republican Commemoration in the City Cemetery. DER22016GS – 018

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Read More

Read More
Six arrested over Easter parade released pending PPS report
PSNIDerry