The PSNI has recovered what it describes as a "dangerous weapon" and a "quantity of drugs" during a stop and search Derry.

In recent weeks local police have shared videos focused on the concept of stop and search operations on social media.

The stop and search operation was carried out yesterday.

"Suspicious activity was reported to us yesterday [Tuesday] and police used some stop and search powers to detain the males," said the PSNI.

"As a result we have now taken a quantity of drugs and a dangerous weapon off the streets," they added.