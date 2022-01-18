PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrest woman in Derry

PSNI.

The arrest was made by detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA,

Detective Inspector Heaton from the Terrorism Investigation Unit said: “A 36-year-old woman has been arrested as part of our ongoing investigation into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car in the Creggan Heights area of Derry/Londonderry in September 2019.

“The woman has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.”

Inspector Heaton said that the arrest was in connection with “Operation Ledging, which is our ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb-making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.”