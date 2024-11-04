Public meeting to discuss violence against women and girls called for Derry’s St. Columb’s Hall
Alliance for Choice Derry, the pro-choice campaign group, have called the meeting for 7pm on Thursday.
“Following the recent string of attacks against women and girls in Derry, we understand people are scared, exhausted and angered.
“We want you to get involved and have your voice heard. We want our community to come together to create a list of demands we can campaign around, to make things better for our sisters,” the group stated.
People can register to attend at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk
"This meeting will be open to women and LGBTQ+ people only. Given the sensitive nature of the topic, no men will be admitted to this meeting.
"As the campaign progresses, this will likely change, so please keep up to date with our website for more information at allianceforchoiceni.org,” the group concluded.