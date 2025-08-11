Public rally in Derry after murder of Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif and colleagues in Gaza
The Derry and NW branch of the National Union of Journalists confirmed the vigil for Anas al-Sharif and “all our fellow journalists and media workers killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestine” will take place at The Guildhall, Derry, at 6pm.
This will coincide with a national vigil in Dublin and other centres.
A spokesperson for the branch said: “All are welcomed to attend and give a voice to the growing abhorrence and anger at the continuing slaughter of truth-tellers.”
NUJ Ireland said the protests in Derry and O’Connell Street, by The Spire, in Dublin was prompted by the killing of five media workers in Gaza.
“The drone attack late on Sunday hit a tent for journalists positioned outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, killing seven people.
"Among the dead were Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed Noufal and Anas Al Sharif, one of the best known Al Jazeera journalists in the region.
"An assistant and two other civilians not connected to Al Jazeera were also killed.
“Please come along. This gathering is open to all, not just NUJ members so feel free to pass on the word.”