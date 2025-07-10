Racist anti-immigrant graffiti branded a ‘disgusting hate crime’
Sinn Féin’s Paul Boggs spoke out after ‘immigrants out’ was daubed on a gable in the Ballycolman area.
“The racist graffiti painted on this family home is a disgusting hate crime.
“Behind the walls of the home targeted is a mother and two young daughters in a state of abject fear and dread.
“Racism, wherever it raises its ugly head, must be opposed, challenged and stamped out,” he said.
The Ballycolman, Colr. Colman continued, ‘has always been a proud, friendly and welcoming community and this form of racism flies in the face of the spirit of this community’.
“This community spirit was very much to the fore this morning in how neighbours and members of the wider community rallied around in support of this family,” said Colr. Boggs.