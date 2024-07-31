Racist graffiti sprayed on Co. Derry homes in 'totally unacceptable' hate crime

By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:36 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 17:41 BST
Racist graffiti has been sprayed on the walls of a number of properties in north Co. Derry in what police have branded a ‘totally unacceptable’ hate crime.

Police are investigating three separate reports of criminal damage caused to properties in Ballykelly on Tuesday.

Racist graffiti is believed to have been spray-painted onto the exterior walls of three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, between 3am and 4am.

Inspector Roxborough said: “We are treating these reports as not only criminal damage, but as hate crimes which are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our local community.

Racist graffiti is believed to have been spray-painted onto the exterior walls of three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, between 3am and 4am.

"Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever and we will be proactive in our approach to identify those involved.

“Our investigation is ongoing and local officers are working closely with partner agencies and support groups as our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101 quoting 141 30/07/24 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.