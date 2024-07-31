Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Racist graffiti has been sprayed on the walls of a number of properties in north Co. Derry in what police have branded a ‘totally unacceptable’ hate crime.

Police are investigating three separate reports of criminal damage caused to properties in Ballykelly on Tuesday.

Racist graffiti is believed to have been spray-painted onto the exterior walls of three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, between 3am and 4am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Roxborough said: “We are treating these reports as not only criminal damage, but as hate crimes which are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our local community.

Racist graffiti is believed to have been spray-painted onto the exterior walls of three properties, one property in the Fort Drive area and two properties in the Forest Drive area, between 3am and 4am.

"Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever and we will be proactive in our approach to identify those involved.

“Our investigation is ongoing and local officers are working closely with partner agencies and support groups as our enquiries continue.”