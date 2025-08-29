Racist incidents spike by 28% in Derry & Strabane as race hate reaches all-time high in the North

The number of racist incidents spiked by 28 per cent in Derry and Strabane over the past year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One hundred and twenty-two racist incidents were recorded between July 2024 and June 2025.

That's up by 27 (28 per cent) from 95 incidents recorded in the previous equivalent twelve months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a 13 per cent decrease in the number of racist crimes in Derry & Strabane over the same period with the number of recorded crimes down from 63 to 55 (-8) year-on-year.

Models depicting migrants wearing life jackets in a small boat alongside two banners reading 'Stop the boats' and 'Veterans before refugees' are displayed on top a bonfire in Moygashel, Northern Ireland, on July 9, 2025. The model has prompted condemnation and calls for its removal before the pyre is lit on July 11. In June anti-immigration riots erupted in loyalist areas around the British province after an alleged rape of a minor in the town of Ballymena north of Belfast. (Photo by Peter MURPHY / AFP) (Photo by PETER MURPHY/AFP via Getty Images)

The figures are contained in the PSNI's latest hate incident report for the year ending June 2025.

Across the North as a whole higher levels of race incidents and crimes were recorded when compared with the previous 12 months.

There were 2,049 race incidents recorded by the police across the North, 646 higher than for the previous 12 months, and the highest 12 month figure since the data series began in 2004/05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of race crimes recorded by the police, meanwhile, was 1,329, an increase of 434 on the previous 12 months, and also the highest 12 month figure since the data series began in 2004/05.

There were 11 race incidents and 7 race crimes per 10,000 population, compared with seven race incidents and five race crimes per 10,000 population in the previous 12 months.

And race crimes represented 1.4 per cent of all police recorded crime.

Reacting to the figures, Amnesty International branded the past 12 months ‘a year of hate and fear’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures include the impact of the racist riots in Belfast in August 2024 and the wave of violent attacks on migrant families in June 2025.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland Director, said: “This has been a year of hate and fear in Northern Ireland and a shameful new record; the highest number of racist hate crimes ever recorded. This isn't just a headline. It's a crisis.

“Behind these figures are real people, real families, living in terror simply because of the colour of their skin or where they come from. This hasn’t happened in a vacuum. This has been a crisis developing for years, fuelled by complacency and inaction.

“The racist riots in Belfast last summer, followed by the brutal attacks on migrant families this June, were not isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are the symptoms of a society that has failed to confront racism and are indicative of a tide of hate that has been rising for years.

"Political leaders and the PSNI should be treating this as the crisis it now is, with vigilante gangs prowling the streets and families afraid for their children as they go back to school.”

Amnesty called for decisive leadership from the Executive, including the delivery of a new anti-racism strategy and justice for every victim.

Mr. Corrigan added: “Hate crime thrives when politicians deliver words but no action. The Executive must show leadership and deliver an effective plan to tackle racism when the current ineffectual Race Equality Strategy comes to an end in a few months. Racism has no place here – it’s time our institutions proved it.”