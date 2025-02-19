Ramped up police presence after ‘suspicious incidents’ and recovery of rucksack and bicycle in Coleraine

An increased police presence has been ramped up in Coleraine after a number of suspicious incidents and the seizure of a bicycle and rucksack in the Co. Derry town.

The PSNI said: “Following a report from a member of the public, police in Coleraine have seized a bicycle and a bag containing a number of items which were located in the Strand Road area of the town on February 13.

“The investigation is ongoing and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry.

“There has been an increased policing presence in the area, with officers visibly on enhanced patrols, which will continue.”

On Tuesday a mobile police station was deployed in the town.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden said: “I am aware of conversation on social media relating to a number of suspicious incidents in Coleraine.

“The reports are concerning and it is worrying that women and girls are fearful moving around or even in their homes. More needs to be done to help people feel and be safe.”

The local MLA has reported that the alleged items discovered in the rucksack included cable ties, surgical gloves, condoms, clothes and a balaclava.

Ms. Sugden said she has been in touch with the PSNI and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

"Please stay safe when walking alone, especially at night. Try to keep to well lit areas; make sure to let someone know where you’re going or better still, walk with someone.

"Stay aware of your surroundings and be careful using headphones which makes it harder to hear what’s going on around you. If you notice anything suspicious, however small it may seem, trust your gut and report to police on 101 or using their online system,” she said.

Police in Coleraine said: “Following concerns from members of the public regarding incidents in the Strand Road area of the town over the last week, we want to reassure the public that we take all reports seriously and are committed to making areas safe for everyone.

“If you’re in the area over the coming days, you will see an increase in the number of officers patrolling, providing a visible police presence to the local community.”