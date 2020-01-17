‘Reckless’ arson attack on home : PSNI appeal for information

Detectives investigating an arson attack in Limavady last night (Thursday January 16) are appealing for witnesses and information.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “We received a report from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at approximately 11:55pm of a house fire in Coolessan Walk in the town.

“A door at the back of the property was destroyed, while damage was also caused to a window and to the inside of the property.

“The NIFRS have ruled this fire to be deliberate ignition and so we are treating this as arson.

“This was a reckless act which had the potential to cause considerable damage. Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

“Our enquiries continue this morning and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Coolessan Walk area of the town prior to, or around the time the fire was reported to jog their memory and think if they saw any suspicious activity, including anyone acting in a suspicious manner.

“If you have any information about this please call our detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1924 of 16/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”