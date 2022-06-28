‘Reckless’ Galliagh incidents ‘disappointing’ and ‘not supported by the community’ - police

Police responded to incidents in Galliagh yesterday evening, June 27, where a road was partially blocked by burning pallets.

It was reported that two Northern Ireland Housing Executive vehicles that were in the area yesterday afternoon were damaged by masonry thrown by young people who had gathered in the Fairview Road area.

At around 5pm, pallets were set on fire by some young people. When the NIFRS were in the area to deal with the fire, some young people threw masonry. Officers attended to support the NIFRS and to assist in clearing the road.

Charred debris on Fairview Road this morning following disturbances in Galliagh on Monday.

Young people in the area then dispersed. Police remained in the area to monitor the situation.

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood said: “What happened in Galliagh yesterday evening is really disappointing. To see young people involved in this type of criminal behaviour is unacceptable. We know it is not reflective of the community of Galliagh, and that this type of reckless activity is not supported by the community.

“Our Neighbourhood officers have been working with partners and groups in the community, and they will continue with this work to resolve these issues and will continue to have a visible presence in the area.