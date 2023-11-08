Removal to memorial to John Doherty an ‘appalling act of psychological terrorism’

The removal of a memorial stone to a member of the RUC shot dead by the IRA in Ballindrait in 1973 has been described as ‘an appalling act of psychological terrorism’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Doherty, a member of the RUC’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was gunned down while visiting his mother at Ardnasool between Lifford and Raphoe on October 28, 1973.

The off-duty RUC man was 31.

A memorial stone laid by Detective Sergeant Doherty’s family at his graveside in Castlefin on the 50th anniversary of his murder has been removed by vandals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RUC officer John Doherty was murdered by the IRA while visiting his family home at Ballindrait in October 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Donaldson, from the victims’ group, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: “This is an appalling act of psychological terrorism upon a family already ravaged by the actions of those led by sectarian and ethnic hatred.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell who attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Castlefin on the 50th anniversary of D/Sgt. Doherty’s murder described the removal as ‘appalling’.

“The theft of a simple memorial stone to John defies belief, a blatant display of hatred and intolerance. It is symptomatic of the approach we increasingly see where even a simple memorial to a victim of terrorism is not safe.

"That intolerance adds to the motives of those who set out to murder someone serving the entire community as a police officer.

Pall-bearers carrying the coffin of Detective Sergeant John Doherty at his funeral in St. Patrick's Church Murlog on October 30, 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I trust in Donegal there will be a shared disgust across the community and all political representatives will speak out in defence of a grieving family and in utter contempt for those responsible,” he said.

Sinn Féin Councillor Gary Doherty said: “I unequivocally condemn the theft of this memorial stone from a grave in Castlefin graveyard.

“Everyone must have the right to remember their dead and graveyards should be sacrosanct places that are respected by all in our community.

The coffin of Detective Sergeant John Doherty being borne from St. Patrick's Church Murlog on October 30, 1973.

“I believe that the vast, vast majority of the people in Castlefin would also condemn the theft of any memorial stone from a grave and whoever did this does not represent the community in our wee village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

D/Sgt. Doherty was visiting his family home when he was shot dead.

His girlfriend, a dental technician from Omagh, escaped injury by diving to the floor of the car in which they were travelling when gunmen opened fire around 8.30pm on Sunday, October 28.

"We saw a car in the road just past John’s home and drove past the house to check it. He went past the car and reversed into a laneway. I heard an awful bang, a revolver or something, and then it was just bang, bang, bang after that. John fell over and slumped on to the front of the passenger seat,” she later recounted.

John Doherty was murdered on October 28, 1973. His funeral took place two days later in Lifford.

A car used by the gunmen was later discovered in Ballybofey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 30, 1973, the ‘Journal’ reported the murder on its front page.

"An off-duty RUC detective sergeant was shot dead in front of his girlfriend in Co. Donegal on Sunday night while returning from a visit to his parents in Lifford.

"Det/Sgt. John Doherty, 31, a Catholic, was hit in the back six times when his car was ambushed near his parents' home at Argory, Ballindrait, Lifford. Det/Sgt. Doherty was a former member of the London Metropolitan Police and joined the RUC in 1970. His girl passenger escaped injury.

"Det/Sgt. Doherty lived in police headquarters at Omagh where he was stationed and made frequent visits to his parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gardaí investigating the murder believe that as he set out from his parents' home with his girl to return to Omagh he saw a car pulled across the road ahead of him and tried to make a U-turn when he was shot. He died in Letterkenny hospital an hour and a quarter later.

The car in which Detective Sergeant John Doherty was travelling when he was shot dead in a laneway 200 yards from his home in Ballindrait on October 28, 1973.

"An RUC spokesman said: 'It would appear it was known that Sergeant Doherty was on a visit to Lifford and an ambush was set up for him'.

"A post mortem examination was carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Lyttle of Galway in the General Hospital, Letterkenny, yesterday afternoon.

"Meanwhile, Garda investigations cover a wide area and are being carried out under Chief Superintendent James Doyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At his funeral Fr. Michael Flannagan referred to how D/Sgt. Doherty had returned to Ireland from London where he had been working with the Metropolitan Police.

"It was the love of his mother and home which brought him back to NI from London and that same love which made him overcome the risks which he knew he was taking when he crossed the border,” said Fr. Flannagan, delivering the homily at St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, on October 30, 1973.

He said: "The whole community here is appalled at the taking of the life of John Doherty. He came back to his parents' home, knowing the risk he was taking, and that act cost him his life.

"We are brought up to love God and love our neighbour, to show compassion, the compassion that Christ showed to others. We hope that somehow or other our prayers will make good the evil that has been done the Doherty family and that out of evil will come good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Lost Lives', the monumental tribute to all of those killed in the Troubles, edited by David McKittrick, Seamus Kelters, Brian Feeney and Chris Thornton, describes Det/Sgt. Doherty as the 'first RUC officer killed in the Republic.

The book notes that nobody has ever been convicted for his murder.

"Two Tyrone men with addresses in Ballybofey, one a former UDR member, were tried for conspiring to murder him and acquitted.

"The Special Criminal Court in Dublin was told that two men were in Ballindrait on the evening of the murder and asked a neighbour of the Doherty family if John was home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad