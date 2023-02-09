Thursday, February 9, 2023 marks the 11th anniversary of the murder of 24-year-old.Andrew was murdered by a group of individuals in his home at Links View Park, Buncrana, on February 9, 2012.

He was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in the murder, destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering the killers involved.

The late Andrew Allen.

A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation to date, but Gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 0035374-93 20540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Andrew’s mother has previously urged his killers to look into their hearts before contacting detectives with information about the atrocity.

Donna Smith, explained in 2018 how the passage of time since her son’s murder in Inishowen has done nothing to ease her pain.

“It’s getting harder for me to be honest, because I’m watching his children growing up and there are all those wee significant things happening in their lives and he’s not there to see it."

