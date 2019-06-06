Reported disturbance and crash in Skeoge area: PSNI Appeal

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following an incident in the Glendale Park area yesterday evening (Wednesday June 5).

PSNI Chief Inspector Johnny Hunter said: “A report was received by police at around 7.40pm on Wednesday evening, of an ongoing disturbance involving a number of individuals at Glendale Park. Officers attended the scene and arrested three men a short time later.

“At this stage our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and how many others were involved. The three men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“A light coloured MG estate car was reported to have left the scene following the incident and was involved in a collision with a black Vauxhall Insignia on the Skeoge Road. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Glendale Park area on Wednesday and who has information or mobile phone footage which could assist with our enquiries or anyone who witnessed the collision on the Skeoge Road to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1742 05/06/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”