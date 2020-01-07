Retailers urged to be aware of ‘change scam’

Retailers have been urged to make themselves aware of a ‘change scam’ that has left businesses out of pocket in Donegal.

An Garda Síochána have warned of scammers tricking cashiers out of large sums of money in the county.

The Gardaí said: “Usually a person will approach the cashier and will request that a bundle of notes (€20 notes for example) be changed into €50 notes. When the cashier has done this the person then removes a few of these €50 notes from the pile in a very cunning manner. They then hand the €50 notes - minus the few that they have stolen- back to the cashier and say that they have changed their mind.”

The scammers then leave the shop with the original amount in €20 notes, as well as a few of the shop owner’s €50 notes.

Gardaí said the operation ‘is carried out in a very professional way and the cashier will often not even realise that they have been scammed until the float is counted later in the evening.’

They added that these types of scams can take many forms, ‘but the most common form is the one mentioned above.’

The Gardaí issued advice to business owners and cashiers across the North West.

“Our advice is to place a sign in a prominent position at the cash register stating that the cashier will not change denominations of notes for anyone.

“Business owners should advise their staff not to carry out such transactions,” said Gardaí.

They continued: “These scams are becoming very common and unfortunately the only way to protect yourself against them is to take this precaution with all customers.”

See Garda Síochána Donegal on Facebook for updates.