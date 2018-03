A 38-years-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of supplying Cannabis.

Seamus Anthony Duddy, of Ardnamoyle Park, is further charged with possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

The offences were allegedly committed between March, 2016 and March last year.

Duddy declined to say anything in answer to the charges or to call any evidence on his own behalf.

The defendant was released on bail to appear in court again on March 22.