A 44-year-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

John Kieran Patrick Coyle, of Groarty Road, is further charged with causing criminal damage to windows and a police vehicle and assaulting a police officer.

Court

All the charges relate to an alleged incident on September 4, 2017.

Coyle declined to say anything in answer to the charges or call any evidence. He was released on continuing bail to appear at the Crown Court on September 19.