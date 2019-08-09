Road reopens after accident; PSNI issue surface water alert

The PSNI have urged people to take care on the roads after re-opening the Foreglen Road following a road traffic accident this morning.

"Foreglen Road has reopened following the earlier traffic accident," the PSNI said.

"Please still take care on the roads. There’s a lot of surface water out there and it’s going to be like that for most of the day," the force added.

The road was closed in both directions between the Claudy turn-off and the Baranailt Road due to what the PSNI described as a serious road traffic collision.

All three emergency services attended the scene.