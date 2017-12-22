Road traffic collision: man due in court

A man is due to appear in court today charged with a series of motoring offences in connection with a road traffic collision on the Clooney Road in Derry.

Police have charged the 18 year old with motoring offences including causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly when unfit, causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly with excess alcohol and driving when unfit through drink or drug.

He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today, Friday 22 December.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.