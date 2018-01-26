Robbery accused released on bail

A man accused of robbery and burglary has been granted bail at the local magistrate’s court.

James Gerald Donegan, whose address was given as Summerhill Park, is charged with the robbery of a handbag and the burglary of a house in Old City Close.

The 29-year-old is also charged with handling a Volkswagen car stolen in the Republic of Ireland and the theft of sunglasses and a charger worth £100.

The offences were allegedly committed between May 25 and May 28 last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard there was no police objection to the defendant being released on bail, subject to stringent conditions.

The 29-years-old was released on his own bail of £100 to reside at an address in Ferndale Drive.

He is banned from consuming alcohol and non-prescribed drugs and must submit to testing by police.

Donegan is also banned from travelling in a private motor vehicle unless his father is present and was ordered to have no contact with prosecution witnesses or his co-accused.

The defendant will appear in court again on February 19.