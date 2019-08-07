Rosemount man caught drink driving gets suspended sentence

A man caught drink driving has received a 6mth sentence suspended for 3 years, been disqualified and fined £375.

Raymond Anthony Lishman (30) of Lower Nassau Street, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving, having no insurance, no L plates and being an unaccompanied learner driver. He admitted a further charge of indecent behaviour on August 12, 2018. Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police observed a car swerving across white lines on the Glenshane Road. A breath test gave a reading of 88mg of alcohol in 100ml breath. Police received information he had stopped and urinated in full view of passers by. Defending, Eoghan Devlin said his client hadn’t been in court since 2016 and had no driving record.