Safety railing, telecom cabinet and perimeter fence damaged in crash

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has expressed shock after a car careened through a safety railing, hit a telecoms cabinet and came to rest after damaging the perimeter fence of a home in Springtown.

The incident occurred on the Northland Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Colr. Cusack said it was extremely fortunate no-one was passing on foot when the accident occurred as someone could easily have been killed

She said: “This is a very concerning situation and I dread to think what could have happened had the railings and cabinet not slowed and halted this vehicle before contact with someone’s home or had there been pedestrians walking in the area.”

Several sections of the safety railing opposite the Springtown Road were obliterated in the collision.

Colr. Cusack said she understood that the damage to the telcommunications cabinet may have knocked out terrestrial phone lines in the area.

She urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland.