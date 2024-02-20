News you can trust since 1772

Sandra Duffy says DoJ and PSNI need to fund vital Derry CCTV cameras

Derry policing partnership chair Sandra Duffy says long-term funding for the city’s centre’s CCTV cameras needs to be found from Department of Justice and police budgets.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 11:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillor Duffy, chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), said central funding is needed to ensure a safe city centre.

"Last year the PCSP saw a shortfall in funding for the maintenance and renewal of CCTV within the city and district. Meetings were held with the Assistant Chief Constable who was in a position to find the shortfall from other policing budgets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This was a positive move for the city but this cannot be a one-off arrangement,” she said.

Most Popular
Councillor Sandra DuffyCouncillor Sandra Duffy
Councillor Sandra Duffy

Colr. Duffy said Derry relies on CCTV to protect our citizens and ‘address vulnerability along our riverfront and on our bridges’.

"The CCTV has been a necessary tool in monitoring activity, with CCTV operators trained to identify vulnerable individuals and people in distress, hence sending emergency services that have been successful in preventing many tragedies,” she said.