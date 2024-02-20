Sandra Duffy says DoJ and PSNI need to fund vital Derry CCTV cameras
Councillor Duffy, chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), said central funding is needed to ensure a safe city centre.
"Last year the PCSP saw a shortfall in funding for the maintenance and renewal of CCTV within the city and district. Meetings were held with the Assistant Chief Constable who was in a position to find the shortfall from other policing budgets.
"This was a positive move for the city but this cannot be a one-off arrangement,” she said.
Colr. Duffy said Derry relies on CCTV to protect our citizens and ‘address vulnerability along our riverfront and on our bridges’.
"The CCTV has been a necessary tool in monitoring activity, with CCTV operators trained to identify vulnerable individuals and people in distress, hence sending emergency services that have been successful in preventing many tragedies,” she said.