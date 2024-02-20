Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Duffy, chair of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), said central funding is needed to ensure a safe city centre.

"Last year the PCSP saw a shortfall in funding for the maintenance and renewal of CCTV within the city and district. Meetings were held with the Assistant Chief Constable who was in a position to find the shortfall from other policing budgets.

"This was a positive move for the city but this cannot be a one-off arrangement,” she said.

Councillor Sandra Duffy

Colr. Duffy said Derry relies on CCTV to protect our citizens and ‘address vulnerability along our riverfront and on our bridges’.