Saoradh complains of 'political repression' after raids by Lyra McKee murder detectives

The hard-line republican party Saoradh has claimed two of its members were the subject of raids this morning by police investigating the murder of Lyra McKee.

But in a statement it accused the PSNI of "harassment and political repression" and said the raids were politically motivated.

"Early this morning two Saoradh members faced heavy handed house raids in Derry. While these raids and subsequent arrests are politically motivated, their attempts at stifling our revolutionary political advancement are doomed to fail," the party said.

The PSNI has confirmed that detectives from its Major Investigation Team carried out searches at properties early on Thursday, May 16.

While the force confirmed items were seized during searches, it did not mention any arrests.

“Saoradh will not be found wanting when it comes to exposing and highlighting the ongoing injustices of Crown Forces personnel while others who are complacent and highly involved with the Crown Forces, bury their heads in the proverbial sand," said Saoradh.