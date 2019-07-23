Saoradh slam ‘highly invasive’ new counter-terror provisions

The hardline republican group Saoradh has complained that stringent new requirements under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 are infringing the privacy rights of its members.

The party slammed the new measures as “highly invasive” after five republicans, Liam O’Donnell, Jason Ceulemans, Paddy McDaid, Neil Hegarty and Tommy Mellon, were made to attend the Strand Road PSNI station to comply with the CTBSA2019.

“The five men are amongst countless other republicans across the ‘Occupied Six Counties’ that have been imposed with a so-called ‘Terror Register’ that can last up to 15 years.

“A new Counter Terror Act 2019, which forms part of the new Border and Security Legislation 2019 now demands a bigger invasion of privacy for those affected by it,” said a Saoradh spokesperson.

The group complained its members were being made to provide passport details, fingerprints, photographs, vehicle details, bank details, addresses, national insurance numbers and flag up all travel abroad and across the border.

“This highly invasive legislation enforced by British Crown Forces has already had a major impact upon those living in Derry as a border city.

“The overall controlling nature has not only resulted in those affected being prohibited to cross the British implemented border for the likes of fuel or a trip to the beach but has had wider implications for their family members,” the spokeperson said.

Saoradh predicted the measures would fail and asked if “pro-establishment parties” supported the legislation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Within the CTBSA2019, there is a requirement for those convicted of terrorism to provide additional information to the police. PSNI is responsible for enforcing the law and from the introduction of the Act, officers have moved to contact those people affected and request that they provide the relevant details as required by law. PSNI is committed to keeping people safe and will use all powers available to counter threats from terrorism.”