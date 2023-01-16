The government grant scheme sees the first tranche of payments arriving in bank accounts and by post this week, and ScamWise are urging you to be vigilant and beware of scams associated with the scheme.

Keypad meter and Standard credit customers will receive a £600 voucher in the post from the Post Office. Vouchers need to be redeemed at a Post Office branch. The voucher and supporting paperwork will be needed.

Direct Debit customers will receive a £600 payment directly to their bank account. No action is needed.

People have been urged to be aware of potential scammers targeting people awaiting the £600 payments.

Scamwise has advised: “Suppliers generally have all the information they need to get this payment to you. All customers should receive the single payment or voucher by 28th February. If electricity suppliers need to contact you they will do so directly.

"Communications from any source suggesting you need to provide personal information, phone a number, or follow a link are likely to be scams.”

“Please exercise caution. Do not click on suspicious links, emails or SMS messages. You can report messaging you think is suspicious at [email protected]"

The Department for Energy & Industrial Strategy meanwhile has confirmed: “Households in Northern Ireland will receive a single non-repayable payment totalling £600 to help with their energy bills, regardless of how they heat their home.

"The payment is made up of the Energy Bills Support Scheme (£400) and the Alternative Fuel Payment (£200), and will be provided by the UK government through electricity suppliers.

“The payment is automatic. If you get a message asking for your bank details or personal information, or to phone a number or click on a link, this could be a scam. You can report messages you think are suspicious.”

All households with a domestic meter (T01) and electricity contract are eligible for the payment.

If you’re a direct debit customer, £600 will be deposited directly into your bank account between January 16 and February 28. If you don’t receive the payment, wait until after 28 February to contact your supplier.

