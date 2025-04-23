Scrambler seized by police in Derry after rider witnessed using bike in estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scrambler has been seized by police in Derry after a rider was witnessed using the motorbike on footpaths and green areas in the Glen Estate.

“The driver, who was wearing a helmet, ditched the scrambler on seeing police, and made off from the scene on foot. We have since seized the vehicle,” the PSNI said, following the confiscation on Easter Sunday.

Police have warned of the potential for members of the public or riders to be seriously injured through the misuse of motorised bikes.

“When these machines are driven dangerously, at speed, not only are the offenders creating a nuisance in built-up areas, close to people and homes, but they're also putting themselves and others at serious risk of injury.

A scrambler seized in Derry on Easter Sunday.

“Please report anyone riding one of these machines, putting themselves and others in danger, to us immediately.

“We’re appealing to those individuals involved in this type of activity, and their families or loved ones, to think of your own safety and the safety of local people – drivers and walkers. What may seem like fun, can have life-changing or deadly consequences,” the PSNI said in a statement.

The service reminded those using scramblers on the city streets that they are acting illegally.

“These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks.

“Call us on 101, or submit a report via https://orlo.uk/vYGkx or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111,” the police service warned.