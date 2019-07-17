Scramblers and squads will be seized warn Derry police

Scrambler and quad riders have been warned by police in the Waterside that their vehicles will be seized by police if they are misused in local parks over the summer months.

The PSNI on the East Bank stressed that they only want to see push bikes being used in local green spaces following reports of the fuel-propelled variety during the recent sunny spell.

"The other bikes, which seem to make an illegal and very noisy appearance especially on these sunny days in Corrody Road are causing not only a nuisance to the walkers, runners, dogs, residents and the community but are very dangerous especially in inexperienced hands," police said on Tuesday.

"Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the parks throughout the summer to make them a more enjoyable and safe place for everyone and if you decide not to take our advice, like so many others this year, your bike will be seized," the force warned.