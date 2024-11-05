Sean Brown’s family to be joined by Trevor Birney for ‘Murder of a GAA Chairman’ screening in Derry

A new documentary highlighting the murder of south Derry man Sean Brown will be screened at a special event in St. Columb’s Hall this evening.

‘Murder of a GAA Chairman’ looks at the Brown family’s ongoing campaign for justice over the murder of the Bellaghy-native who was abducted by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) on May 12, 1997.

The screening will be followed by the Derry launch of 'Shooting Crows: Mass Murder, State Collusion and Press Freedom', award-winning journalist Trevor Birney's account of his and his fellow journalist Barry McCaffrey’s wrongful arrest over their investigation of the Loughinisland massacre in June 1994 when six civilians were killed by loyalists in Co. Down.

The Emmy-nominated director of ‘No Stone Unturned' – the 2017 film about the massacre – will be joined in conversation with members of the Brown family, Paul O'Connor, of the Pat Finucane Centre, and Niall Murphy of KRW Law.

The event commences at 7.30pm with donations towards the St. Columb's Hall Restoration Fund.