Sectarian motive for Derry bomb attack among lines of inquiry

Police in Derry are investigating the possibility that a pipe-bomb attack in the Waterside last night was a 'sectarian hate crime'.

A device was thrown at a property in the Bond's Place area just before 11 p.m.

Detective Inspector Jack said: "Our officers remain at the scene this morning as we continue with our enquiries into this reckless act. We are following a number of lines of enquiry, including that this was a sectarian hate crime.



"While damage was caused to a property, thankfully, no one in the property at the time was injured."

DI Jack said it was fortunate no-one was seriously injured or worse.

"What occurred in the Bonds Place area last night could have had extremely serious consequences and we could have been dealing with serious injury, or worse today," he said.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and a number of homes were evacuated after a loud bang was reported in the area at around 10.50 p.m.

Sinn Féin Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson said: "While it is not yet known who was responsible for leaving this device, what is known is that it could have caused serious injury to anyone in the vicinity.

“I am making it clear to those responsible for leaving this device that the community in the Waterside does not want this and those behind such incidents need to stop.

Police are appealing for information.

"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night around 10:45pm-10:50pm and saw any suspicious activity, or has information which may assist our investigation, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2093 of 03/09/19.”



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said DI Jack.