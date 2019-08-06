Security alert declared a hoax

A security alert that resulted in a number of homes being evacuated in Strabane has been declared a hoax.

The security alert in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane has now ended.



ATO examined a suspicious object and this has been declared a hoax. Residents have now returned to their homes.



Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter said: “I’d like to thank all those affected by this alert for their patience. I’m also appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 444 of 06/08/19.”



Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.