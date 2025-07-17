Security alert: Homes evacuated outside Derry after suspicious object discovered
A number of homes have been evacuated just outside Derry city following the discovery of a suspicious object on Thursday morning.
Police confirmed they are in attendance at the scene of the security alert in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo.
The suspicious object was discovered at around 11.20am on July 17.
The Gulf Road has been closed at its junction with the main A6 Derry to Belfast robe, while a small number of homes in the area have been evacuated.