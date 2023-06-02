Security alert in Ballymagroarty after discovery of suspicious object
A security alert is ongoing in the Ballymagroarty area after the discovery of a suspicious object.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 22:29 BST- 1 min read
Ammunition Technical Officers arrived in Derry around 10pm following the alert.
The PSNI are currently in attendance.
Police said cordons are in place on the Aileach Road at the junctions with the Ringfort Road, O’Connor Road and Harty Court.
No homes have been evacuated at this time.
Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area while searches are carried out.