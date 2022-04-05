Security alert in Derry: road remains closed this morning
A security alert in the Waterside area of Derry continues this morning following the report of a suspicious object in the area yesterday evening.
By Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:02 am
The Corrody Road remains closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Diversions are in place and are expected to remain in place for several hours.”
No homes have been evacuated at this stage, it has been confirmed.