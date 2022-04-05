Security alert in Derry: road remains closed this morning

A security alert in the Waterside area of Derry continues this morning following the report of a suspicious object in the area yesterday evening.

By Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 9:02 am

The Corrody Road remains closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Diversions are in place and are expected to remain in place for several hours.”

No homes have been evacuated at this stage, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Man shot twice by gang at house in Derry