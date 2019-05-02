Security alert in Derry: school polling station remains open

Police in attendance at a security alert in the Moss Road/Fergleen Park area of Galliagh are advising the public that access to the polling station at St Paul's Primary School remains open.

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Moss Road/Fergleen Park area of Derry following the report of a suspicious device in the area just before 7pm this evening.

While a section of Moss Road has been closed, the polling station at St Paul's Primary School in Galliagh remains open and is accessible from the Moss Road roundabout.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed:"Police in attendance at a security alert are advising the public that access to the polling station at St Paul's Primary School remains open and is accessible from the Moss Road roundabout and from Bloomfield Park via the rear entrance."