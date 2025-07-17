Security alert: Suspicious object prompting evacuations outside Derry declared an elaborate hoax
At approximately 11.20am on Thursday, July 17, it was reported that a suspicious object had been located in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo.
Officers attended the scene, and the Gulf Road was closed at its junction with the main A6 dual carriageway linking Derry and Belfast.
A small number of homes were evacuated, as examinations were carried out on the object, which was eventually declared an elaborate hoax.
An investigation is underway, and the PSNI have appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 528 of 17/07/25.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.