Security operation under way in Derry

A security alert is under way in the Galliagh area of Derry following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Armed police were stationed at the entrance to Fergleen Park beside a cordon blocking off part of Moss Road this evening.

Police have confirmed the operation is centred around a suspicious object which was discovered near a bus stop.

It is understood the bus stop is located close to St Paul's Primary School, Slievemore and to homes in Fergleen Park and Moss Park.

Residents have reported cars being stopped in the area earlier this evening.

The incident is the latest in a series of security operations along the same road over recent months.