Sentence deferred for woman seeking help for ‘serious addiction problem’
Ciara Louise Stokes (37) of Clon Elagh admitted a series of thefts on dates between March 3, 2022 and December 29, 2023.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had had a serious addiction problem but was now clean.
He said she went to a methadone clinic on a regular basis but one of the issues was that drug dealers regularly congregate outside trying to entice people back to drugs.
Mr Chapman said Stokes was seeking help and there was 'verifiable evidence' of that.
District Judge Barney McElholm said 'there was every reason in the world' to send Stokes straight to prison.
He said the only thing preventing that was the fact she had not re-offended since December.
The judge said there was 'hope' for Stokes and sending her to prison would not improve anything.
He deferred sentencing until February 7.