Sentence deferred for woman seeking help for ‘serious addiction problem’

Bishop Street Courthouse

A woman who admitted a series of thefts has had her case deferred at Derry Magistrates’ Court to see if she can avoid offending.

Ciara Louise Stokes (37) of Clon Elagh admitted a series of thefts on dates between March 3, 2022 and December 29, 2023.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said his client had had a serious addiction problem but was now clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said she went to a methadone clinic on a regular basis but one of the issues was that drug dealers regularly congregate outside trying to entice people back to drugs.

Mr Chapman said Stokes was seeking help and there was 'verifiable evidence' of that.

District Judge Barney McElholm said 'there was every reason in the world' to send Stokes straight to prison.

He said the only thing preventing that was the fact she had not re-offended since December.

The judge said there was 'hope' for Stokes and sending her to prison would not improve anything.

He deferred sentencing until February 7.