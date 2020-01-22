Sentenced for driving offences

A man who was caught drink driving in his grandfather’s car has been disqualified from driving for three years.

Jamie McCombe, of Primity Crescent, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified on November 11, last year. The 18-year-old also admitted taking his grandparent’s car without permission and having no insurance.

A breath test gave a reading of 79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. McCombe received a four month sentence suspended for two years and was fined a total of £400.