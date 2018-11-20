Sentenced for drugs and dishonesty offences

A man who admitted a series of drug and dishonesty offences has received a suspended sentence.

Justin McCabe, of Clon Elagh, admitted forging a prescription on May 31, 2016 and the theft of £40 on December 6, 2017.

He admitted a further charge of possessing the Class C drug Diazepam on December 15, 2017.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that on May 31, 2016 the 47-years-old presented a prescription to a local chemist.

It was suspected the prescription for Pregabalin had been tampered with and altered from ‘issue daily’ to issue all 56 tablets at once.

On December 6, 2017, a woman out shopping noticed her purse was missing.

A man returned the purse to her a short time later, however £40 was missing from it.

Police examined CCTV footage and McCabe was identified as the person responsible.

The final offence occurred when police searched McCabe during an investigation into an unrelated incident in the Clon Elagh area of the city.

Officers found two Diazepam tablets in his possession.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin made reference to the delay in the case and said ‘it was hard to fathom’ why it had taken so long.

The barrister urged the judge to take the delay into account.

McCabe received a six month sentence suspended for two years and was ordered to spend 12 months on Probation.