Sentenced for hospital disorderly

A woman who admitted disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital has received a nine month sentence suspended for three years.

Debbie Elizabeth McLaughlin, of Creggan Heights, pleaded guilty to further charges of common assault, assaulting and resisting police and causing damage to a police car on August 26, 2016.

The facts of the case were not outlined to Derry Magistrate’s Court. Sentencing had been deferred for a period of time and it was confirmed the 34-years-old had not committed any further offences.