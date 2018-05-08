Sentenced for hotel damage

An Antrim man who caused damage to a phone in a Derry hotel room has been ordered to complete 150 hours Community Service.

Kieran James Campbell, of Devon Court in the town, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possessing cocaine on February 25.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard staff at the Waterfoot Hotel contacted police after they entered the 29-year-old’s room and saw two lines of white powder.He admitted it was Cocaine. They also observed damage to the phone in the room, which cost £100 to repair.