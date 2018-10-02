Sentenced for threatening messages

A man who sent threatening messages to a woman, suggested he had passed her name and address onto a paramilitary organisation, a court has heard.

Ronan Anthony Nevin also sent unwanted messages to the injured party calling her an ‘orange bitch’ and ‘up the RA’.

Nevin, of Strand Road, pleaded guilty to harassment and improper use of public electronic communications between March 26 and May 6.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the messages were sent via email and through social media and caused the injured party ‘considerable distress’.

It was revealed the defendant had previously been convicted of assaulting the woman.

The messages were initially apologising for something that had happened in the past.

However, when he was informed the messages were unwanted he came abusive and threatening.

The court heard the 49-years-old also sent an email to a charity suggesting he had passed the injured party’s details, and those of her husband, to a paramilitary organisation.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said it is accepted the messages were threatening and they would have caused distress to the injured party.

He added that Nevin is a man with ‘obvious’ mental health problems.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop suspended a two month sentence for two years.