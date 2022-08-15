The new two tone waterproof jacket

Seven photographs of new Garda uniform

An Garda Síochána have announced the delivery of a new Garda Uniform to frontline operational Gardaí from this week.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:06 pm

Here are a selection of photographs of the new police gear.

1. The new two tone soft shell jacket

2. The new two tone waterproof jacket

3. This is the first time that the Operational Uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest on the Operational Uniform.

4. A new Garda blue polo shirt

A new Garda blue polo shirt

