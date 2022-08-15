Seven photographs of new Garda uniform

Here are a selection of photographs of the new police gear.
1. The new two tone soft shell jacket
2. The new two tone waterproof jacket
3. This is the first time that the Operational Uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest on the Operational Uniform.
4. A new Garda blue polo shirt
