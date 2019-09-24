Several mobile phones stolen in 'linked' raids in Derry and Strabane

Several mobile phones have been stolen in what the PSNI believe may have been linked raids in Derry and Strabane.

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday three phones were taken from a shop in the Waterside in Derry, police have confirmed.

"It was reported three males walked into a shop on Spencer Road in the Waterside and stole three mobile phones that were on display.

"One of the suspects is described as being aged in his teens, possibly 15-17 years old; approximately 5' 7'' tall, of a slim build with black hair and wore a red baseball cap. He is also wore a navy padded jacket, denim shorts and trainers.

"The second male is described as being aged in his early twenties, approximately 5' 10'' tall, of a heavy build with black hair and wore a multi-coloured baseball cap and multi-coloured jacket, navy jeans and black shoes.

"The third suspect is described as being aged in his early twenties, around 5' 10'' tall and of a heavy build with black hair and a black beard and wore a grey tracksuit," said a Sergeant McDermott.

The incident in Derry followed a similar incident in Strabane.

Sergeant McDermott said: "We received a report at approximately 12.50pm that a male walked into a shop on Castle Street in the town and stole a mobile phone that was on display.

"The suspect then left the store and got into a blue-coloured car that was waiting outside the shop. The suspect is believed to be in his late teens, approximately 5'8'' tall and described as being of a skinny build with dark hair and wore a dark-coloured top, black skinny jeans and dark-coloured trainers."

While the police investigation is at an early stage the PSNI believe they may be linked.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was on Castle Street or Spencer Road yesterday afternoon around these times, and saw males they believe match the description of the suspects, or anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us by calling the non-emergency 101, quoting reference numbers 942 or 1243 of 21/09/19,” said Sergeant McDermott.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Sergeant McDermott added: "I would urge business owners to do everything they can to protect their business to minimise their risk of becoming a victim of crime. If you see anything or anyone suspicious, report it.”