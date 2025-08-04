Sheep rustlers steal lambs aged three to four months from Derry farm

Sheep rustlers have stolen two lambs aged three or four months from a farm in Derry.

Two ewes were also taken by the thieves.

"Two black Texel ewes and two white lambs [are] believed to have been stolen from the Maydown area of Derry/Londonderry between Sunday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 30. The lambs are approximately 3-4 months old,” the PSNI said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the animals or has any information is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 522 of 31/07/2025.