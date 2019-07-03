Shock at early morning crash in Derry

SDLP Councillor for Foyleside Shauna Cusack has said it was lucky no-one was injured when a car overturned in an early morning collision in Derry.

Colr. Cusack said she had spoken to an eyewitness about the crash, which occurred outside Hatmore Park at around 6am this morning (Wednesday).

She said: “I have spoken to an eye witness who states that the car hit the traffic island at Hatmore and then two lampposts before overturning.

“A man and woman exited the car and appeared to be unhurt. Luckily no one else was involved.

“According to the PSNI no one was at the scene by the time they arrived.”

Police have confirmed that the overturned car was reported to police at 5.50am this morning.

Colr. Cusack said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch with myself or the authorities.

“This could have been a very tragic situation had the road been slightly busier.”