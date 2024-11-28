Shock in community after reported shooting of teenager in Derry

The community is in shock after the reported shooting of a teenager who has been left with serious injuries in Derry, a local councillor has said.

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley condemned the reported shooting in the Springtown Road area on Wednesday.

“This was an horrendous attack on an 18-year-old man who the PSNI believe was walking to meet a friend in Creggan when he was set upon by a group of people and shot in the leg, sustaining serious injuries.

“There can be no justification for such violence and there can be no place for guns on our streets.

Emma McGinley

“The local community has also been left shocked by this brutal attack and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police,” said the Sinn Féin councillor for The Moor District Electoral Area (DEA).

Police have said the teenager received serious injuries, which will require surgery.