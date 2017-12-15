Shocking images show Derry teen's face after assault

These are the shocking images that show some of the injuries sustained by one of two Derry teeangers assaulted and robbed in the city earlier this week.

A relative of the boy in the photographs said whilst some of the swelling had reduced, the boy was "still in bad pain".

The concerned relative said the boy sustained cuts to both sides of his face during the attack and added that one of his ears had turned black as a result of severe bruising.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Galliagh Park area of the city on Tuesday December 12 at 11:15p.m.

Police said two teenage boys were attacked by a group of males and both had personal items taken from them.

The two boys were taken to hospital where they were treated for cuts and bruises to their faces and bodies.

PSNI Constable Philpott has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1417 12/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.