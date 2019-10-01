Shooting has sparked 'anger' and 'disgust'

The shooting of a man in Derry on Monday has sparked 'disgust' and 'anger' in the city, according to the Chair of the Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Councillor Sandra Duffy.

She was speaking after a man was taken to hospital after being shot in both legs in Moss Park.

Commenting on the shooting, Councillor Duffy stated: "This is the third time I have had to issue a condemnation on shootings and assaults in the past week. I would reiterate that these attacks are not acceptable and must be condemned by all of us.

"As Chair of the PCSP and an elected representative for Ballyarnett I know that people are disgusted and angry at last night’s shooting. Again, this great area is in the news for the wrong reasons.

“It is clear that the criminal elements responsible for these shootings and assaults have absolutely no concern for people living here and their only wish is to try to exert some sort of coercive control over our areas.

"No-one has the right to violate the human rights of any individual in this city or anywhere else. My thoughts are with the victim of this horrific attack and I would urge anyone with information on this shooting to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately so that the perpetrators can be removed from our community.”